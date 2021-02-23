Shady Spring Little League registration begins this weekend

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring Little League season is right around the corner, and so are its signups!

Shady Spring Little League and the Challenger League are ready to start their seasons. But first, they need the players. In-person registration is being held at Crow Baptist Church on the following dates:

Saturday, Feb. 27: 10:30 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Sunday, Feb. 28: 1:00 – 5:00 P.M.

Saturday, March 6: 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Sunday, March 7: 1:00 – 5:00 P.M.

The final day to register is Friday, Mar. 12, with Opening Day set for one month later on Monday, Apr. 12.

Shady Spring Little League is for kids age four through 16 and offers T-ball, baseball and softball. The Challenger Division is for athletes with physical and intellectual challenges and ages from four to 99.

To register for the Challenger Division, contact Shady Spring Little League President, Jeromy Winnell at (304) 206-2885.