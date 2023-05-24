SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — As we get closer to high school students graduating, college athletes continue to sign to play at the next level.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2022, Shady Spring High School senior Autumn Canada signed on the dotted line for a scholarship with Lyon College. However, she did not sign on to play basketball, softball, or even soccer at the next level.

The sharpshooting senior will be taking her archery talents to the state of Arkansas this fall.

Canada, a member of the State Champion Shady Spring Archery team, signed to go to Lyon College on an archery scholarship. Canada expressed that it was a hard choice to go to Lyon, which is in Arkansas, but is happy to have the support of her family and teammates.

“From my time here at Shady, I’ve made a family from the Archery team. They all mean so much to me. We fight like a family, but we all come in with love,” said Autumn Canada.

Canada will start school at Lyon in the fall.