SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A local basketball showcase returns in Raleigh County.

The Shady Spring Tigers hosted its annual Shady Shootout. Teams from across the region showed up to see what they have for next year against the teams they play every season.

Shady Spring Boys Basketball Head Coach Ronnie Olson says it’s a good way to see what you have coming up because every team is guaranteed to play three games during the shootout.

“If we can host this and make them feel comfortable with nice facilities I’m friends with all these guys the coaches I think it’s pretty awesome,” said Olson.

This is the fourth year Shady Spring put on the event.