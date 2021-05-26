Shady Spring softball, baseball find success in final stretch of regular season

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Tuesday, May 25, 2021 marked a beautiful day for spring sports. It was fitting for the Shady Spring softball team honoring their four seniors.

Natalie Adams, Alyssa Lilly, Ashley Farruggia, and Brooke Presley put their jerseys on in their final regular season home game against James Monroe. The Tigers were quick to the ball, as they shut down runs before they even began. They proved they were just as fast at the plate, as they shut out the Mavericks in five innings 12-0.

For the seniors, it meant a lot having this game and the season. It also gave them a new perspective going into their home game.



“It was super upsetting, but also gave us the mentality that any day on the field could be our last,” Adams said. “So just play it like it is our last day on the field.”

“We have just seemed to hug everybody a little closer and appreciate the times that we have left together,” Lilly said.

While it was the last time on their home diamond, Shady Spring’s seniors have three more chances to play lights out before the regular season ends.

Shady Spring Baseball was also at home Tuesday, as they look to sweep the Greenbrier West Cavaliers. The 14-7 Tigers look to bounce back after their loss to Nicholas County, while the Cavaliers hope to keep their win streak alive and extend it to five games.

The Tigers were not going to let the Cavaliers keep that win streak, leading 10-0 at the bottom of the second. Greenbrier West struggled on the mound, leading to a few hits and a handful of walks for the Tigers.

Shady Spring put this game away in five innings. While they were not able to hold on to the shutout, they still walked away with a 25-3 victory.

Shady Spring still has three more games to play in the regular season. The Tigers will have their senior night Wednesday, May 26, when they host Westside.