SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– The Shady Spring Tigers have made it to the Boys Baseball State Tournament and intend to bring back a championship.

This will be their second back-to-back tournament run. Last year, the Tigers fell just short of a championship. Seven seniors will be returning to the tournament, however, and they said they have plans to bring the championship home with them.

“All these guys, theres seven seniors. There’s a good group of guys to go two years in a row and not a lot of teams going to do it. So, we’re excited and hopefully we get to the championship this year.” Jordan Meadows, Shady Spring Boys Baseball Head Coach