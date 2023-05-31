SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– The Shady Spring Tigers have made it to the Boys Baseball State Tournament and intend to bring back a championship.
This will be their second back-to-back tournament run. Last year, the Tigers fell just short of a championship. Seven seniors will be returning to the tournament, however, and they said they have plans to bring the championship home with them.
“All these guys, theres seven seniors. There’s a good group of guys to go two years in a row and not a lot of teams going to do it. So, we’re excited and hopefully we get to the championship this year.”Jordan Meadows, Shady Spring Boys Baseball Head Coach
“Hit the ball less airs and we should have no issue, you know, play our baseball. So confident would come out of the way.”Cameron Manns, Shady Spring Senior