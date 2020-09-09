Shady Spring Tigers take on Nicholas County Grizzlies on the pitch

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Nicholas County Grizzlies boy’s soccer team traveled to Beckley to take on the Shady Spring Tigers a the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex for the Tigers second regular season game, along with their senior night.

The Tigers had their opportunities in the first half and saw a big missed opportunity in the second half. The Grizzlies found some rhythm in the second half and a big momentum shift when they started driving down the field, and a questionable foul was called on the Tigers. This gave the Grizzlies a direct kick right at the top of the 18 that Hunter Rush would crush.

Nicholas County would go on to defeat the Tigers 2-0.

