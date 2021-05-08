Shady Spring Tigers win first basketball state championship in program history

CHARLESTON,WV (WVNS) — After a long season of basketball, the Shady Spring Tigers found themselves thirty two minutes from history.

The Shady Spring Tigers came into the class AAA championship game as the top seed in the bracket, taking on Wheeling Central Catholic.

Head coach Ronnie Olson said he waited for this moment all of his life, and he and his guys were not going to let it slip away so easy.

Wheeling Central put up a fight, before the game Coach Olson said they play a very similar style of ball. It was a defensive first half, one that found the Tigers trailing going into the locker room for the first time all tournament. The resistance awoke the three headed monster that is the Chapman brothers and Todd Duncan. Playing nearly the entire game, all three made the all tournament team.

In the second half, they controlled the paint, Braden and Cole each finding paths to the basket

and at the final buzzer, the Tigers walk away with their first state championship.

“This was more than a win, this is just character, we are gonna be brothers forever, I love my kids when they graduate from my program I love all of them,” said Olson.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better. This is all I wanted, was to end my senior season with a state title and they are gonna be back here the next year and the year after and Shady is building a future here,” said Duncan.