Shady Spring Volleyball has sights set on state championship

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring volleyball team only lost two out of their 15 matches this season. Due to COVID-19, it has not all been smooth sailing. Head Coach Kelly Williams is ready to pick up where they left off.

“We had some really good momentum in the beginning and we were off for about two weeks almost 10 days, so our momentum slowed down a little bit. So we are hoping to be back in the gym and back in our games and continue our momentum,” Williams said.

The Tigers volleyball team had to quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19; however, the team is so focused on their end goal that not even quarantine could stop them. With motivation from their coach, they kept up their hard work individually from home. Chloe Turner, a senior volleyball player, said Williams helped them a lot.

“Oh Kelly is the best. She is always motivating us to do better. She will text us when we are off and she will ask us to workout so we can stay up. She is really good,” Turner said.

Ashley Farruggia said what Williams did when they were at home helped them on and off the court now that they are back.

“Even though we were out for two weeks, we still came back strong and won more games, and having those two weeks off we still worked at home, did our workouts, so we could come back even stronger,” Farruggia said.

The girls even used this experience to their advantage to strengthen their bonds as teammates and friends.

“We came back a lot stronger. I feel like maybe because we were scared it was going to end, so we all came back really strong and played our best,” Turner said.

With four games left in the regular season, Williams said her team is not anywhere near finished yet.

Their coach is not the only one who feels this way, so do the girls; they want to come out of the postseason as champions.

“We’re hoping to make it all the way to states and win it. That is our biggest goal to win states,” said Farruggia.

Shady Spring will head on the road Thursday, October 15, 2020 for their match between James Monroe.