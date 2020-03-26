Siblings’ bond becomes stronger on the gridiron

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Kaulin and Presely Parris are siblings from Bluefield, Va that share a bond on and off the football field. Kaulin is a West Virginia University Football commit and Presely is a rising senior soccer player at Bluefield High School.

The pair often find themselves on the gridiron nailing field goals. Presely said she cherishes moments like these since Kaulin leaves for college soon.

“It’s a way for us to bond and spend time together and I love to kick with him,” Presely said.

They both benefit from this practice, but it is more about spending time with their father and younger brother, Greyson. Greyson also has a passion for kicking.

“Sometimes it’s just me and Presely, but normally my dad and Greyson come and we all have fun up here,” Kaulin said.

“Coming out here together is good because we get to spend time together and it’s just a nice activity outdoors,” Presely said.

For Kaulin, putting the extra time in on the field is critical to his future on the field as a West Virginia Mountaineer. This is especially important now that the schools are not open.

“This right here, just working without people watching, with my dad and Presely and Greyson to get better,” Kaulin Parris said.

Although football is not Presely’s future, Kaulin sees so much potential in her on and off the field. Even though Kaulin wishes she played football, he knows she is going places.

“She has unbelievable talent I’m so proud of her. If she worked on it like we have the skies the limit for her,” Kaulin Parris said.