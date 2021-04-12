Sign-ups begin for Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As sports in the area start to pick back up, sign ups for them are beginning, including those for Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball.

Sign ups for players ages 12 to 15-years-old are open through Tuesday, April 27, 2021. This year is going to be uniquely longer than normal because of the high school baseball season getting a late start and having to run longer. Since some high schoolers are eligible for the league because of their age, President Doug Leeber wanted to make sure they had the chance to play.

“About one third of our league are high school players around the county and high school is going much deeper this year and they can’t play other sports or other leagues until high school is done,” Leeber said. “So make a long story short, we are going to have to try and go an extended season, and make a hybrid season, until the high schoolers get here or make a two part season. So it is going to be different this year but we are going to play ball one way or another.”

COVID-19 protocols will still be in place this season, including temperature checks and social distancing. For new players, tryouts will be held on April 26 through the 27. On April 27, the draft will be held and players will be made aware of their teams. Opening day is set for Monday, May 10, 2021.