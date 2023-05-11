MARLINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Pocahontas County Country Club will be hosting the inaugural Michael J. Porter Memorial Golf Classic to benefit a scholarship program.

The counties website stated that the event is designed to help benefit the Michael J. Porter STEM scholarship through the Greenbrier Valley Foundation. All the proceeds from the event will go to the scholarship program.

The event will take place on Friday, June 30, 2023, and first flight will be at 10 a.m., followed by lunch. The second flight will begin shortly afterwards at 1 p.m. The registration for a party of four will be $200, but only $50 for individuals. Team registration is limited and the deadline for registration is Thursday, June 1.

For more information on registration, call Chris Mishoe at (540) 557-7593 or email mishoejc@gmail.com.