(WVNS) — The first round of girls sectionals for AAA Region 3, Section 2 teams took place Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Princeton Senior High School hosted the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles in the semi-final match up.

The Tigers took the victory 4 to 1 over the Flying Eagles. They will advance to the championship game on Thursday, October 22, 2020 against Oak Hill at Oak Hill High School.