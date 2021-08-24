Spartans ready to prove they are not a team to take lightly

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) –The Spartans are back and ready for revenge. After an unconventional year for football in 2020, and missing the playoffs by just one game, the Greenbrier East Spartans are hungry for success.

It is not just seniors, like Kamon Anderson, who want to see the team go far this year. The entire team has bought in.

“We’re trying to go all the way. I mean, that’s our goal every year, but definitely at least the playoffs,” Anderson said.

A successful year begins in the off-season. The Spartans hit the weight room hard in preparation for a new year. Not knowing what each week is going to bring in the middle of a pandemic, the boys plan to step out on the field every game like it might be their last. With that mentality, senior Jacob Wickline said the Spartans will be a tough team to beat.

“Give it our all effort. I mean, if we go out and give a full effort as a team, we can beat anybody, any week,” Wickline said.

Anderson said the underclassmen are already stepping up on the field. The seniors have been playing together for awhile now and formed a brotherhood. With that combination, the Spartans are ready to prove to everyone they are not a team to take lightly.

“This is my last year of football, so I’m really hoping that I can go out with a bang with all my bros out here,” Anderson said.

Greenbrier East is on the road for week one. They travel to Mason County to take on Point Pleasant.