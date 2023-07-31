BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — August 1st is the official start of practices for school sports for 2023.

Some teams started early to take advantage of the weather.

The Bluefield Beavers kicked off their football season with an early practice. Incoming freshman had the chance to get a feel for what is ahead. The Bluefield Beavers coach says they do have regulations to follow.

“The time you’re allowed, we are limited for the amount of time. Some states can go two days everyday. Some states can go one hour rest and go again. We have rules we have to rest three hours if we go two. And we can’t go two days, two days in a row,” said Freddy Simon.

Mercer County schools will resume on August 26, 2023. Coach Simon says that he has strong hopes for his team this year.