SportsZone Spotlight: Aaron Carpenter feels lucky for one more season

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Aaron Carpenter fell in love with baseball when he was 3-years-old and has been involved in someway ever since.

“I just love being on the field and hearing the bats crack and everything,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter is a rising senior at Independence High School. He hoped to make the Patriots Varsity team as a second baseman, but a global pandemic had other plans.

“It kinda sucks,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter not only misses the game, but his teammates, coaches, and the camaraderie shared on the field.

“Being out there with the team and just laughing and joking around and stuff,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said he is one of the luckier ones who will still have another year to play on the field as a Patriot, opposed to seniors who were stripped of their final seasons. He plans on practicing his skills until his next tryout and recommends all high school athletes take a strong mentality and their love for the game into their next season.

“Just do what you love and don’t stop doing it,” Carpenter said.