SportsZone Spotlight: Madoc Lathroum puts in extra work despite no track and field season

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Madoc Lathroum is a junior at Summers County High School and a member of the track and field team. His main events for the Bobcats are the 800, 1600, and 3200. He worked incredibly hard this off-season to get ready to take the track, but now he does not get that opportunity.

“This year, I finally wanted to prove myself. I have done a lot more heavy training and gotten ready, and I was really excited for this season,” Madoc said.

His love for running goes back a long way. He started showing a passion for it when he was 5-years- old. Holli Lathroum, Madoc’s mother, can remember him begging to run whenever their was an opportunity.

“Madoc has loved to run since he was really young. He use to get out at our property line, he would ask to get out and run home which was about three quarters of a mile,” Holli said.

Madoc is an impressive student athlete with a 3.5 grade point average. Although he has not been in school practicing with his team, he took it upon himself to get out and run everyday, averaging 55 miles a week. However, this does not compare to being able to do it with his team.

“Really, I just miss practice. I just miss going after school and hanging out with my buddies, and doing some workouts,” Madoc said.

Holli is proud of his dedication to getting better and to improving his times even though they do not know when he will be out competing again.

“I am really proud that he has the dedication to keep going and to try and improve his times and himself,” Holli said.