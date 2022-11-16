BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission reported on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will finance a hundred percent of the South Sandbranch Water Project, which Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said is about $1.4 million.

County officials said the project will benefit 26 households along South Sandbranch Road. Tolliver said those residents currently have brown well water but will be served within the next two years by Raleigh Public Service District.

“The Department of Health went down there and took samples of 10 houses, not all 26, and there was some form of e coli, in, I think it was, seven of them,” said Tolliver.

He added WDEP has already sealed two former mine sites near the project.