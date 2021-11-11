Tagovailoa active despite finger injury, Brissett to start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was active Thursday night against Baltimore, despite still being limited by fractured finger on his throwing hand.

Jacoby Brissett was set be Miami’s starter quarterback for a second consecutive week. Tagovailoa will be the backup.

Tight end Hunter Long, offensive lineman Greg Little, linebacker Darius Hodge, safety Sheldrick Redwine and cornerback Elijah Campbell (toe) were inactive for Miami.

For Baltimore, running back Latavius Murray (ankle) was inactive for a third consecutive game. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) were both inactive for a second consecutive week.

Tight end Nick Boyle, who was a candidate to return this week, was also inactive and is now assured of going more than a full year without playing. Boyle hurt his knee on Nov. 15, 2020 against New England and has not played since — with Thursday being his 18th consecutive absence when including last year’s postseason run by the Ravens.

Also out for Baltimore were wide receiver James Proche III, safety Ar’Darius Washington and linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who had missed three straight Ravens games with a thigh injury, was active for Baltimore.

