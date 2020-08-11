‘The Bambino’ at Harry Lewin Field

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sports organizations around the country canceled their seasons due to COVID-19 concerns, but as soon as Governor Jim Justice gave the state the “ok” for outdoor activities to resume, Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball jumped at it.

Monday, August 10, 2020 began “The Bambino”: the six team single elimination games to determine the champion of the 2020 Beckley Babe Ruth season. Team Jan-Care and team Chick-fil-A took the mound for the first game. Jan-Care dominated the game, defeating Chick-fil-A 13 to 3.

President of Beckley Babe Ruth, Doug Leeber, said he was thrilled they were able to get through the season without any complications. As soon as they were allowed to start, he and his team began planning on how to safely go about the season.

“It’s a miracle they played. I thought we weren’t playing to be honest the way things kept going,” Leeber said. “When the Governor said yeah we can play, I went alright it is time. I know the kids have enjoyed it, they have been here every night.”

Throughout the season, Leeber limited the number of people allowed in the stands, took temperatures of all the athletes and spectators, and created larger dugouts for the teams so they could practice proper social distancing guidelines.