The Bambino begins for Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball started their seven game single elimination Bambino.

The number four seed, Jan-Care took on the number five seed Chick-Fil-A for the first game of the Bambino. The players and coaches know you either win and advance or go home, so every time they step out on the field they come ready to play. President of Beckley Babe Ruth Doug Leeber, said it is clear the kids put their best effort into these games.

“I will tell you what it gets down right exciting. The kids they put their best effort up. They know when its win or go home they have to put up their best performance,” Leeber said.

The coaches of both Jan-Care and Chick-Fil-A said this is the best part of the season.

“It’s the best time of the year, we have kids who wait all year, they play their middle school and high school ball but this tournament is really special to some of our guys so they are pumped,” Jan-Care Head Coach Antonio Leopardi said. “It’s a lot of fun, it is always a good time. The kids have had a really good season,” Chick-Fil-A Head Coach Roy Blankenship said.

Jan-Care was able to keep their season alive with a 20 to 10 win over Chick-Fil-A. At the game they also honored the late Eldon Stover, who dedicated years to Beckley Babe Ruth.