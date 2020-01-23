49ers’ George Kittle gives Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen military veteran

The Big Game

by: Kayla Galloway

Posted: / Updated:

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle speaks at a news conference at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The 49ers are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The wife and son of a fallen Northern California military veteran will be attending the Super Bowl next month — thanks to a generous gift by San Francisco 49ers’ tight end George Kittle.

Martin LaMar, of Sacramento, was shot and killed in Iraq in 2011 while serving his second tour in the military.

He previously served in the U.S. Marines and the Gulf War after first enlisting in the 1980s.

His wife, Josephine LaMar, learned to love the game of football because of her husband.

Josephine LaMar and her teenage son Nicholas will be attending the Super Bowl because of a donation from Kittle, the USAA and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

“It’s a special privilege to be able to team up with USAA and TAPS to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant LaMar’s family in recognition of his military service and paying the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country,” Kittle said in a statement Thursday.

On Twitter, the 49er said he was “excited” to provide Josephine and Nicholas LaMar with the tickets to the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl begins at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods"

WV Kids Count holds training program in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Kids Count holds training program in Mercer County"

Local family has questions after high medical bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family has questions after high medical bill"

Fayette County to vote on becoming Second Amendment Sanctuary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County to vote on becoming Second Amendment Sanctuary"

Fayette County to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate within county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate within county"

Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together"
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds