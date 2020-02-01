Analysts predict Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) – The payoff to the million-dollar question of who will win the Super Bowl is less than 24 hours away.

Before the San Franciso 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs do battle inside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, some of the NFL’s top analysts were asked to make a prediction on Sunday’s game. As expected, it’s a tough call.

“I think the Chiefs win the football game, I think they are a way better football team than people think, they are just pointing to Patrick Mahomes, if this was 15-years ago I would probably pick the 49ers,” said ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky.

Joel Klatt, an analyst for FOX Sports, expects Mahomes to deliver on the biggest stage.

“I would say, ultimately the guy I would trust more is Patrick Mahomes, now do they have some deficiencies on defense, certainly, and it could be a high scoring affair, at least I hope so for FOX’s sake because it will be more interesting,” Klatt said.

The “Professor” John Clayton, known for his love of number crunching, data analyzing and analytics, took a different approach in deciding a winner.

“Can the 49ers actually outscore the Chiefs this year because the 49ers had 29.9 points, KC scored 28.1 and so they have to see that, but Mahomes has won two-thirds of his games, he is going to get 30 points or more,” Clayton said.

But if you’re looking for an actual score with an actual winner, veteran ESPN sportscaster Kenny Mayne says “San Francisco by a few, like 30-27, something like that.”

On the eve of Super Bowl Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5 favorites to win it all.

