WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 18: NFL Wild Card Round

(NEXSTAR) — The regular NFL season has come to an end and now the fun begins.

On this week’s episode of “Big Game Bound,” which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’re previewing the four games in the NFL Wildcard Round: Buffalo at Houston and Tennessee at New England in the AFC, and Minnesota at New Orleans and Seattle at Philadelphia in the NFC.

Big Game Bound NFL analyst Ty Hallock joins us to break down some of the big matchups. Calling on our correspondents, Cory Curtis explains why the Titans could be a handful for the struggling Patriots and Josh Reed checks in from Buffalo to discuss the Bills-Texans game.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

