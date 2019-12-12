Big Game Bound Week 15: Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The Big Game

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 15 of “Big Game Bound,” and we have a special edition of the show as the NFL has just named the finalists for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

In honor of that, we’re talking to Walter Payton’s son, Jarrett. What does it mean to the Payton family to have Walter’s legacy tied to this award?

Jarrett tells some compelling stories about the example Walter Payton set for his children and the city of Chicago. He also reveals how special it is to hand out the award at the Super Bowl every year. 

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

