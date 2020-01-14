Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill holding funny video battle on Twitter to win free tickets to AFC title game

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

Juan Thornhill #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs fans, if you think you’re funny and want to see your team in action this Sunday, Juan Thornhill has one heck of an offer for you.

The rookie safety posted on Twitter that he’s offering up two tickets to the AFC Championship to Chiefs fans. The requirements to enter are really pretty simple.

All you have to do is favorite and retweet his tweet — and then reply with a hilarious video of yourself. Thornhill says the fan behind the funniest video wins.

Considering how pricey tickets for Sunday’s game are, this could be a great deal for one funny fan.

But there’s already a lot of competition. Hundreds of people have already entered Thornhill’s Twitter battle. He’s going to have a lot of videos to watch!

And if you’re not interested in posting a goofy video of yourself, or would rather watch the Chiefs from the comfort of your living room or favorite bar, you can enjoy watching all those hilarious videos, too!

