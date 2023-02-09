BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – With game day approaching, convenience stores are seeing high demand as football fans are stocking up on beer ahead of Sunday night’s parties.

All across America, beer deliveries are taking place as convenience stores stock up to deal with one of the biggest drinking days of the year.

According to Men’s Journal, more than 325 million gallons of beer will be consumed by Americans this Sunday.

Robert Hansford, manager of a Little General store in Beckley, said if sales from his store are any indication, there should be plenty of beer to go around at any party you attend.

In fact, according to Hansford, Super Bowl Sunday is usually one of their top 3 sales days of the year.

“We sell about double what we normally do,” said Hansford. “Generally Fourth of July is our strongest (day). Christmas is up there. But this is one of the bigger ones as well. So it’s right in the middle between Christmas and Fourth of July.”

Hansford told 59News that smaller, local microbreweries might increase a little in sales, but they can’t compete with the bigger national breweries like Coors, Miller and Budweiser. But when it comes to looking for the king of Super Bowl party beers, Hansford says to look no further than the King of Beers himself.

“It’s always going to be Budweiser. Budweisers and Bud Lights sell the most,” said Hansford.

Hansford also said one new sales trend he has noticed this year is that customers are purchasing more hard seltzers and less wine leading up to the big game than ever before.