Inside the Miami Super Bowl tailgate that’ll set you back $875

by: Melissa Marino

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — The countdown comes to an end because game day is finally here! 

While you may be working overtime in your kitchen to prepare your super-sized big game spread, many people in Miami will be participating in tailgate events.  And as you might imagine, that means some people will be shelling out big bucks to party in style!

Chef Aaron May is among a lineup of celebrity chefs cooking up creations at the 2020 Players Tailgate.

“We started working on the menu back, like in August,” said May. “We whittled it down by what city is the Super Bowl…let’s keep it regional; let’s keep it fresh.”

The party features a menu fit for a star-studded guest list that include players like Frank Gore, Jaylon Smith and Amari Cooper.  Roughly 3,000 people are expected to attend.

If you’re itching to hop in the car and drive down to Miami to attend, it’s time to check that bank account!  Tickets for this event start at $875. 

The party kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and will go until kickoff.

