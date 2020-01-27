‘No place like Miami’: Super Bowl returns to South Florida for 11th time

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (Nexstar) — It’s back! Super Bowl Sunday returns to Miami for the first time in a long time. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are hoping to chase more history in South Beach.

The two teams are already chasing history: the Chiefs are making their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, while the 49ers are looking for their first Vince Lombardi trophy in 25 years. And what better place to do it than Miami, which already has plenty of history.

“Miami’s the best place to live,” a resident told Nexstar Sports Anchor and Reporter P.J. Ziegler. “There’s no place like Miami.”

No city has hosted the Big Game more than Miami. Sunday’s game will be the 11th Super Bowl played in South Florida.

“It’s great, I’d love for more people to come out,” a Miami resident said. “More sports, more people, more fun.”

Another resident said jokingly the thing about Miami is that there shouldn’t be too much snow this Sunday.

There have been some historic moments in Miami — both Drew Brees and Peyton Manning won their first championship rings. Vince Lombardi won his final NFL title in Miami and it’s also where Joe Namath delivered on his guarantee.

“That’s amazing and now we have Mahomes — three of the best quarterbacks to hopefully ever play the game, so I think Mahomes is probably the up-and-coming guy. He’s going to be the $40 million man coming up,” a Miami resident said.

This is the first time the Super Bowl is back in Miami in 10 years. The Hard Rock Stadium underwent a renovation costing $550 million.

So, what history will we witness at Super Super 54 this Sunday? Stay tuned!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Treadway files for Fayette County Clerk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treadway files for Fayette County Clerk"

Warming station set-up at Pine Haven Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warming station set-up at Pine Haven Center"

Local Eagle Scout helps sheriff's office with final service project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Eagle Scout helps sheriff's office with final service project"

Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok"

Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County"

Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting"
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds