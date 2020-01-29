No Winter Allowed: Football fans soaking up South Beach sun ahead of Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Blair Ledet and Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — For much of the country, January means bitter cold and snow. In Miami, that’s a different story.

As you might imagine, the beaches in and around South Beach are flooded with football fans looking to soak in a few rays and enjoy the warm temperatures before their team takes the field Sunday.

The city is adorned with Super Bowl decorations and attractions.  That includes things like NFL-themed stages, selfie stations, interactive games and sand designs.

“It just amplifies it,” said Pennsylvania native Ivan Colon. “It brings another dimension to an already fun place to be.

People who live in Miami say it’s great to see all the additions in their town. 

And as for tourists, they’re loving a Super Bowl experiences with sand between their toes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center"
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds