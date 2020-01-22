Planters announces death of Mr. Peanut; Funeral to air in Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Jen Steer

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WJW)– Nut lovers around the globe are in mourning following Planters’ announcement that longtime mascot Mr. Peanut has died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most,” the Estate of Mr. Peanut posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Planters also released a 30-second teaser leading up to its Super Bowl ad. It shows actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsha with Mr. Peanut on a weird road trip in the Nutmobile. The vehicle swerves to avoid an armadillo, and sends the trio clinging to a tree branch on the side of a cliff. Mr. Peanut lets go and falls to his death as the Nutmobile explodes.

A Planters spokeswoman said a funeral for the monocle-wearing peanut will air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayette County to vote on becoming Second Amendment Sanctuary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County to vote on becoming Second Amendment Sanctuary"

Fayette County to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate within county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate within county"

Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together"

Lewisburg honors MLK with annual march

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg honors MLK with annual march"

U.S. Navy to name aircraft carrier after Dorie Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Navy to name aircraft carrier after Dorie Miller"

Community raises money to pay for Emma McCoy's headstone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community raises money to pay for Emma McCoy's headstone"
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds