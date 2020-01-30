Richard Sherman tweets about getting ‘random’ blood tests just days before Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (KRON) – San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman is taking to social media to voice his concerns about the NFL’s drug-testing policy.

The cornerback tweeted Thursday he had submitted to a “random PED and blood test two weeks in a row” ahead of the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

“So a Random PED and Blood test two weeks in a row?! I gotta go play the lottery I must be the most lucky man in the world,” Sherman tweeted.

“I wonder how many other player have to get blood taken before the Super Bowl. Probably a very exclusive fraternity,” he added in second tweet.

You can read more about the NFL’s drug policies here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center"
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds