Saints gain ground in Big Game Bound’s Top 5

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (NEXSTAR) — Once again, the Baltimore Ravens top Big Game Bound’s Top 5 as we head into the playoffs. But there is some movement in the rankings…

While the San Francisco 49ers remain in the number two spot, the New Orleans Saints have inched up to the three spot, according to Big Game Bound analyst Ty Hallock.

The Kansas City Chiefs fell one spot to number four and the Seattle Seahawks replaced Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in our final spot.

Click on the video above to see Hallock breakdown his thoughts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Resource officers are a success in Wyoming County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resource officers are a success in Wyoming County"

Long term solution in the works for Wyoming County water problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long term solution in the works for Wyoming County water problem"

Water problem effects Wyoming County students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water problem effects Wyoming County students"

Mercer County couples mourns loss of two horses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County couples mourns loss of two horses"

Winter weather can lead to the winter blues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter weather can lead to the winter blues"

Busy day on the slopes for the holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busy day on the slopes for the holiday"