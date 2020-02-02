WATCH: The Rock kicks off the Super Bowl as only he can

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — If you want to pump up the people before the biggest game in American sports, you turn to the people’s champion. 

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson kicked off Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast with a cold open designed to get viewers engaged in the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

“The most electrifying man in entertainment” has a strong connection to Miami – playing on a national championship winning University of Miami team before making the transition to professional wrestling.

You can check out The Rock’s segment below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Concord University holds 2nd annual honor band concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord University holds 2nd annual honor band concert"

Mercer Co. Composite Squadron renames building after former Lieutenant Colonel Jim Coiner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer Co. Composite Squadron renames building after former Lieutenant Colonel Jim Coiner"

Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims"

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds