The Latest: Charleston Southern suspends 2020 football

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Charleston Southern is suspending its 2020 football season. The school is part of the Division I Big South Conference and competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Big South and the NCAA have canceled its plans for a fall championship, although the league did let member institutions play non-conference games if they wanted in the fall.

Charleston Southern said in it statement Friday the environment with COVID-19 was too “uncertain” to go forward in the fall. The school said the decision will let the football team prepare for games in the spring.

___

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken edge rusher Maxx Crosby off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Crosby was placed on the list last week. The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person.

He was removed on Friday and took part in his first practice.

Crosby is being counted on to contribute much more after recording 10 sacks as a rookie. He is slated to be a starting defensive end and is the top pass rusher on a team that has struggled to generate consistent pressure in recent years.

___

The ASUN Conference says it is postponing all fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement from the ASUN’s Presidents’ Council on Friday also says that providing a spring season for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball is a priority.

“We’re not in the position today to guarantee it will happen, but we can promise to make every effort to get there. We owe that to our student-athletes, our athletic departments and our institutions,” ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a statement.

League schools may continue with such activities like training and practice in accordance with NCAA, local and state guidelines.

The nine-team league operates mostly in the Southeast and does not play football. It is formally known as the Atlantic Sun Conference.

___

