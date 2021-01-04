The Latest: No. 3 Villanova’s next 3 games postponed

Villanova head coach Jay Wright reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Joseph’s, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

No. 3 Villanova’s next three games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Wildcats (8-1) were scheduled to play Tuesday at DePaul, Friday vs. Marquette, and Jan. 13 at Xavier.

No makeup dates have been announced.

Coach Jay Wright announced last week he had tested positive for COVID-19 and the program paused all activities. Wright was scheduled to return to practice on Tuesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Latest on xxxxxxx (all times local):