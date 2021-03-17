The Latest: Coaching staff of NY Rangers in COVID protocol

Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon (11) hits the floor while covered by Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men’s tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Kansas defeated Oklahoma 69-62. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The New York Rangers will be without coach David Quinn and his entire staff tonight against Philadelphia because of NHL COVID protocol.

The team says Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown are unavailable. Martin is among the oldest coaches in hockey at age 68.

Kris Knoblauch, who coaches the Rangers’ top minor league affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Hartford WolfPack, will serve as acting coach. Hartford assistant Gord Murphy and associate general manager Chris Drury will also be behind the bench. Knoblauch and Murphy are former Flyers assistants.

The Rangers will have defenseman Adam Fox and forward Pavel Buchnevich back after each player spent time on the league’s COVID protcol list.

___

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced Wednesday that guard De’Vion Harmon will miss the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

That means the team’s No. 2 scorer won’t be available when the eighth-seeded Sooners play No. 9 seed Missouri on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Harmon averages 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. The sophomore scored 22 points earlier in the season in a win over Kansas and a career-high 23 in a loss to Oklahoma State.

Kruger said Harmon is the only Oklahoma player to test positive or be in contact tracing.

___

Tennessee has temporarily paused all football activities a week before starting spring practice.

The Volunteers have had multiple positive COVID-19 test results among athletes and staff members in recent rounds of testing.

Those who tested positive have isolated themselves and are following all safety guidelines.

The Volunteers are scheduled to start their first spring practice with new coach Josh Heupel on Tuesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports local):