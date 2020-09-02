The Latest: Notre Dame-Wake Forest game moved from Charlotte

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, wears a mask in honor of Breonna Taylor before her match against Misaki Doi, of Japan, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Wake Forest says its Sept. 26 football game against No. 10 Notre Dame will move from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Demon Deacons’ home field in Winston-Salem.

The school announced the move Wednesday. A day earlier, the school said it would not host fans to open the football and other fall sports seasons for home competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, that affected only one football game: the Sept. 12 opener against top-ranked Clemson. Notre Dame’s visit two weeks later will give the Demon Deacons a second home game in September, though the school says it doesn’t anticipate being able to host fans for that game, either.

In a statement, athletic director John Currie says the school was excited to play in Charlotte in front of a “vibrant” fan base roughly 80 miles from campus in the home stadium of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The school is allowing ticket holders for the Charlotte game to receive a refund, roll the cost over toward next season or transition the purchase to a contribution to support Wake Forest athletics.

Italy midfielder Jorginho has been cleared to train with the national team after joining the squad three days late because of concerns about exposure to the coronavirus with Chelsea.

The Italian soccer federation says a virus test for Jorginho came back negative.

Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali was dropped from the team list after he was placed in isolation by his club for potential exposure to COVID-19.

Italy hosts Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday and then visits the Netherlands three days later in the Nations League.

Winger Federico Bernardeschi was sent home with a muscular injury.

This month’s road cycling world championships have been moved to Imola, Italy, after Swiss host Aigle-Martigny backed out because of a government ruling limiting mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised event from Sept. 24-27 will feature only elite men’s and women’s categories. Junior and under-23 races have been cut from the program.

Some European basketball club competitions have been rescheduled because of various coronavirus restrictions on the continent.

The regular season of the Europe Cup is now scheduled to begin in January. FIBA had hoped to start the second-tier competition by October.

FIBA also says the EuroCup women’s qualifying rounds have been pushed back to December. The regular season is scheduled to begin in January.

FIBA still hopes to start its women’s EuroLeague on time with the regular season scheduled to begin in mid-October.

The FIBA Europe board will next meet in October and will discuss holding its competitions in single-venue “bubbles.”

