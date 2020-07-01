The Resort at Glade Springs hosts 2020 Junior Amateur Championship

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Last week, The Resort at Glade Springs hosted the West Virginia Open, and this week it is hosting the 2020 West Virginia Junior Amateur Championship. A handful of the boys from the ages of 15 to 18 participated in last week’s open.

“You got three competitive rounds last week, plus a practice round or two, and then the same thing again this week, so it’s really special back-to-back weeks at glade,” Chris Slack, The Tournament Director said.

One of the guys who participated last week is now leading the pack. Tod Duncan finished the first round four under, shooting a smooth 68. He is the leader of his age group. Duncan said he does not have too much to change in preparation for Wednesday’s round.

“I might play a little more conservatively. I went for everything today trying to shoot a number to put myself at the top,” Duncan said. “I am not really going to change much. I am going to come out here and shoot the same score.”

Anderson Goldman finished right behind Duncan in the first round, two under par.

The 15 to 18-year-old’s were not the only ones out on the course. The Junior Amateur Championship also has age groups for 13 to 14-year-old’s, along with 12 and under.

Carson Higginbotham is playing in the 12 and under age group. He had a strong day on the course taking the lead after day one, three over par.

“I played well, but the putter would not let me get the ball in the hole,” Higginbotham said. “It’s pretty cool to be able to play on a course with better players than me.”

Round two begins Wednesday, July 1,2020 at 7:45 a.m.