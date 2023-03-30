GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Baseball season has officially begun and we are all about the food that is included at baseball diamonds across the country.

Sure we love watching the game, but what is it without the good food that comes with it?

The following list are the top 10 baseball foods that you have to get to enjoy the game.

10. Nachos

Ah, so messy, so gooey, so cheesy, so hard to clean off your hands. Still, this is definitely a main staple to enjoy at any game. People just love them.

9. Popcorn

Salty and buttery. What a great combination. Who does not enjoy that?

8. Hamburger/Cheeseburger

This is a very American classic to eat while watching America’s pastime. Sometimes it is a hit or miss, but still enjoyable to eat, none the less.

7. Ice Cream

There’s something just so nostalgic about this food item. We all remember being a kid and eating soft serve from a miniature plastic batting helmet and getting it all over your hands, clothes, and those sitting within a four-seat radius.

6. Sunflower Seeds

We all remember sitting in the stadium littering the floor beneath and around you with discarded, chewed-up sunflower seeds. Baseball players chew them up real good too!

5. French Fries

Hot out of the fryer and add some vinegar. You are good to go.

4. Cracker Jack

Sticky, sweet, and crunchy. This can be also be paired with peanuts to enhance the flavor.

3. Peanuts

Mixing peanuts with cracker jacks can make a tasty treats. Alone, they can be enjoyed with a nice cold beverage.

2. Pretzel

Mustard or ketchup goes well on this tasty treat, but salty alone always delivers a smile. It is also a great treat to share with a friend as well while you both enjoy the game.

1. Hot Dog

This is a great food to eat and have fun with because you can choose whatever condiments that suit your flavor. Even if it is plain, you can never go wrong with a hotdog. It’s just a big part of watching the game, and a classic as well. It comes in different sizes too!