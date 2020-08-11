“There’s a lot to lose”: Marshall Football season uncertain

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Will there be college football this season or not? Marshall University may not have a football season this year due to the pandemic.

Many Marshall University football fans shared the same sentiment about what the football season will look like this year.

“I think there’s a lot to lose. The players have put in a lot of time and effort and some of them might not get another chance,” Mike Powers, a Marshall University football fan, said.

While many fans are worried about the safety of the players, they also feel the players should not have to miss the season.

“I would like to see them play, but the safety and health of the players and people involved are the most important,” Jerome Bradburn, another fan, said.

Aside from fan disappointment, there maybe some serious economic considerations for the City of Huntington if there is no football games.

“The thing I love about the economic impact of football in this town is it brings so many people to Huntington. And that’s a real blessing; not only is it restaurants, shopping, hotels, it’s also seeing this wonderful place we call home. And when you don’t have that, you have all those people coming here having a great experience saying ‘Hey, I was just in Huntington, it’s awesome.’ If football doesn’t happen, we don’t have that.” Bill Bissett, President, Huntington Regional Chamber

This football season would also commemorate a significant date in Marshall University’s history; the 50th anniversary of the Marshall Plane Crash.

The fate of the game still depends on how the pandemic changes.