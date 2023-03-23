BLACKSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Our Ticket to Texas coverage rolls on as the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team needing 2 wins in Seattle in order to go to the Final Four in Dallas. Saturday top seeded Tech has a Sweet 16 match up against the 4th seeded Tennessee Lady Vols. Tip off is set for 6:30pm.

These two teams met back on December 4th in Knoxville as the Hokies got a hard fought 59-56 win over the Lady Vols. The Hokies were led by Kayana Traylor, who had 18 points. Cayla King tacked on 11 points and D’Asia Gregg chipped in as well with 10 points off the bench.

“I think that was really important for us. It showed that Georgia and I maybe do not have to score how ever many points. We can still win games and KT can step up on any given night and so can T-Soule. I think that game can help us build confidence in our depth. We are a much better team now as I think they are.,” said Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley.

“I think they were going through some things. So I think there will be some familiarity. But I think it is two totally differently teams so we will look at the film and we will watch it but probably it is going to be a totally different scout,” said Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks.