BLACKSBURG, VA(WFXR) — There is a buzz with Friday’s game as the Hokies women’s basketball team is a top seed for the first time in program history. They are hosting the NCAA Tournament also for the first time. When the brackets where released on Sunday, Tech found out they will face a familiar head coach.

The Mocs are coached by former longtime Hokies assistant in Shawn Poppie. Poppie was with the Hokies for six years. A lot of credit is given to him being part of the growth of the Hokies women’s basketball program.

“In my opinion Blacksburg is a special place. For a lot of reasons. It starts with the people. We had some tremendous relationships and it starts with the administration. Whether it be with other sporting teams and as coaches,” said Poppie. “I am very proud of him and what he has done and what he has accomplished in a very short time. I have been able to dive into his team and a bit further to what they do and what they have created. I am very happy for him he actually came to the office yesterday. It was weird seeing him he walked into his old office it was weird seeing him walk the halls,” said Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks.

Virginia Tech takes on Chattanooga on Friday at 5:30pm at Cassell Coliseum.

