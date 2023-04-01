DALLAS, TX(WFXR/AP) — The Virginia Tech Hokies first ever trip to the Women’s Final Four ended to the national semifinals with a 79-72 loss to LSU Friday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tech falls to 31-5 on the season and their winning streak is stopped at 15 games. This was a game of runs as Virginia Tech trailed by 9 in the first half. Tech closed the first half on an 11-0 run to take a 34-32 at the half. In the second half, the Hokies led by 12 in the 3rd quarter and took a 9 point lead into the 4th quarter. The Tigers then outscored the Hokies 29-13 in the 4th.

Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Virginia Tech. Georgia Amoore and Kayana Traylor each had 17 points, while Cayla King had 14.

Amoore set a record for the most 3-pointers in a single NCAA Tournament.

Also, Kathlynn Stone profiles Clark Ruhland’s long trip from Roanoke to Dallas for the Final Four. Also, Kelsey Jean-Baptiste checks in on Hokie Nation in Blacksburg.