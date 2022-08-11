PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Princeton Tigers go into the season with a chip on their shoulder as some question their chances for a playoff return.

The Tigers started out strong out of the gate last season, winning their first five games, and taking down Bluefield and Woodrow in the process. Past that, they did not see another win, getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by Spring Valley. The Tigers know with the competition across AAA and the county, it will be a fight each and every week to stay in the mix

“We have got to win the games we are supposed to and then we have to surprise some guys and win some games people aren’t picking us to win,” Head Coach Chris Pedigo said.

Coach Pedigo and his guys spent the off-season putting extra emphasis on consistency, stamina, and durability

“The pretenders from the contenders, I would rather the attrition be now in August and find the guys that wanna play and we will let the cream rise to the top so to speak,” Pedigo said.

Pedigo believes the added practices, and countless hours in honing their craft, they will walk out onto the field a team ready to go to toe with whoever they are matched up against for forty-eight minutes.

“Find a way to win and finish. You know that’ll be the sentiment this year, when our back is against the wall what are you gonna do, are you gonna fold or finish for your guys beside you,” said Pedigo.

Despite a smaller roster, the Tigers are led by several experienced skill players and lineman upfront who feel confident they have what it takes to finish out the season strong.

“We’ve got ten seniors that have been playing their butts off, six guys have really played a lot of football since their freshman year,” Pedigo said.

The Tigers start their season at home against Lincoln County High School.