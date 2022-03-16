CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The reigning AAA State Champions the Shady Spring Tigers took the court against North Marion on Wednesday night with hopes of defending their state title.

North Marion stepped out on the court without two of their starters and the Tigers started slow and flat. They ended the first quarter only up by 2 points,15-13.

“I thought we came out not ready to play. I thought that maybe looking down their roster and realizing they didn’t have their full complement that we kind of took that and underestimated them,” said Head Coach Ronnie Olson. “I have the utmost faith that we will not play like that Friday and I do love the way we responded after the 1st quarter and I thought we were lights out on both ends of the floor.”

When the Tigers headed into the 2nd quarter they started to look like themselves. Making big plays on offense and dominating the floor on defense. The Huskies were getting to the basket but North Marion Head Coach Steve Harbert said their defense just wears you out.

“Their offense is predicated on their defense, if they can get turnovers, live-ball turnovers they are going to score. That is what they do,” Harbert said. “I mean they just wear you out. They are going to pick you up full court. They are going to trap you, their guards are longer than ours.”

At the half, the Tigers lead 36-23 and exploded from there. The Tigers had 26 assists on 30 made field goals with five different players in double digits. Ammar Maxwell (18) Braden Chapman (17) Jaedan Holstein (16) Cole Chapman (11) and Cameron Manns (11).

“We are one unit and we are like a family because of the way we share the ball and those guys don’t care who scores,” Olson said.

The Tigers cruised past the Huskies 79 to 45, but the game was more than just a game.

Students were decked out in orange, and the team wore shirts with an orange ribbon on them representing Leukemia Awareness all for Cameron Mann’s little brother Christian, who was diagnosed with Leukemia this week. The Tigers let Cameron and his family know the community is behind them.

“We want him to know we always have his back and we will continue to. We just want to pray for Christian and hope he gets better,” Braden Chapman said.

“Our community is really something, we are small but tight-knit and we just to tell Christian we love him.

A team fighting more than just a battle for a state title, but a battle for Christian.