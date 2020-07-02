Todd Duncan claims 2020 West Virginia Junior Amateur Championship title for second year

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — It was a beautiful day for the final round of the 2020 West Virginia Junior Amateur Championship that took place on Wednesday, June 1, 2020. There were a handful of titles on the line and even one going to back-to-back titles.

Todd Duncan was the golfer going for back-to-back Junior Amateur Titles, and he did not leave the course empty handed. Duncan’s two day total was 137(-7), claiming the title for the second year in a row. Duncan said he was happy with the way he played and knew what he had to do to leave as a champion.

“Just tried to put myself in cruise control the back 9, I knew I had a big shot lead. I didn’t want to do any stupid things to give shots away and just try to play the best I could play,” Duncan said.

The runner up for the event was Nick Fleming who was nine back.

On the girl’s side of things, Savannah Hawkins dominated the 15-18 age group. Her two day total was 147(+3) and even had a birdie on hole 16 at The Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs. Seh said winning the Amateur Championship has been a goal of her’s since she starred golfing.

“Excited, and it has been a huge goal for a really long time. I mean ever since I started playing golf it has been a huge goal. I feel accomplished I feel like I accomplished my goal,” Hawkins said.

Oceana resident, Kerrie-Anne Cook, was the runner-up behind Hawkins, 14 over par. To view the full results visit golfgenius.com

