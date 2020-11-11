Turn round with Princeton Football earned them run at state title

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A post season appearance is something high school athletes aim for year after year.

“It’s all about the attitude, you can’t be down on each other, you can’t have your back down on each other. You have to be one team, you have to be together, you have to play together and then we will go far I believe,” said quarterback Grant Cochran.

The Princeton Tigers are making a post season appearance for the first time since 2015 after finishing the season 6 and 2. A record that speaks for itself after going 4 and 24 from 2017 to 2019. This is a team that senior Ethan Parsons and Amir Powell have been apart of since the turn around began with Head Coach Chris Pedigo.

“For the seniors, we’ve been waiting for this moment to play in the playoffs for a long time,” Parsons said.

Powell said through the ups and downs of the past season, they have grown as a team which helped them over come the adversity of the 2020 season.

“Teamwork, family, we stuck together when the COVID was happening. Through loss and defeat through failure. We have seen what we’ve had to work on we stuck together and got the job done,” said Powell.

Pedigo praised his boys for their dedication and drive to get better everyday.

“It’s been an uphill climb. It’s attribute to them for not giving up and just seeing it through and coming in this off season. We knew we had something that could be pretty special if we all just play together and here we are,” said Pedigo

Although they had success, the job is not even close to being done yet and the boys are hungry to keep rolling.

“They have an eye on the prize and a lot of goals that still have not been attained, and we are out here ready to put in work,” said Pedigo

A team that is ready to win and go 1-0. Princeton will begin their post season journey on Sunday, November 15, 2020 on the road against Wheeling Park at 5:00 p.m.