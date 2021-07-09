Undercovers, drones, infrared cameras: how first responders are preparing for the MLB All-Star Game

DENVER (KDVR) — Numerous public safety agencies are working around the clock to keep tens of thousands of fans safe at the MLB All-Star Game and all the events surrounding it in Downtown Denver.

Usually, agencies start preparing for an event of this magnitude up to two years ahead of time. But this year, Denver had just three months notice.

“We’re as ready as we can be,” said Lt. Jake McCaig, of Denver Health Paramedics.

McCaig said the plan is to have up to 10 paramedics staffed at Coors Field and up to 20 ambulances in and around downtown. Plus, Denver Health will have paramedics on bikes and in large, powerful golf carts.

Paramedics also have special permission to fly a drone with an infrared camera around Coors Field.

“It’s mostly for things like situational awareness,” McCaig said. “Trying to pick out somebody in a large crowd if we’re trying to get to them to render aid.”

McCaig is expecting a lot of calls for heat-related issues. In fact, in June paramedics responded to at least 43 heat calls — the most in a month in nearly two years.

The heat, combined with altitude and alcohol, can cause issues, especially for visitors unfamiliar with Denver’s elevation.

“All three together are a pretty potent combination,” McCaig said.

Meanwhile, Denver Police are prepping for a busy weekend as well.

They have nearly four dozen cameras that will help them monitor what happens downtown.

Plus, there will be officers all around downtown in uniform and undercover.

“We always have officers out there to be our eyes and ears — look for things that might be a dangerous-type situation that we can respond to and help out with uniform officers,” Denver Police Division Chief Joe Montoya said.