Updated High School Sports schedule

(WVNS) — The High School Sports schedule has been constantly changing the last few months due to COVID-19. The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission =released a new schedule moving forward.

Winter sports practices may begin on Monday, February 15, 2021. The first day of games for girls can take place on March 3 and for boys on March 5. The State Championship for girls will take place from April 27 through May 1, for boys it will take place from May 4 through May 8.

The State Swim Meet will be held on April 20 through the 21, and State Wrestling will take place from April 21 through the 24.

Taking a look at spring sports. The start date for spring activities is Monday, March 15, 2021.

States for softball will be held from June 22 through the 23, and baseball will be held from June 24 through the 26.

States for tennis will take place from June 3 through June 5, and track will be from June 10 through the 12.