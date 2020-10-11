Updated week 7 high school football schedule

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Week seven of high school football is upon us. After the State’s County Alert System was released Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, we saw a few changes to games after counties were in the Gold and Yellow categories. Below is the updated schedule of games scheduled to play Friday, Oct. 16.

Bluefield (4-0) vs. Parkersburg (4-3) @ 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier West (6-0) vs. Richwood (1-5) @ 7:30 p.m.

Independence (2-2) @ Man (1-1) @ 7:30 p.m.

Liberty (4-0) vs. Scott (1-3) @ 7:30 p.m.

Meadow Bridge (1-1) vs. Summers County (3-2) @ 7:30 p.m.

Montcalm vs. Hannan @ 7 p.m.

Oak Hill (2-0) @ Spring Valley (2-1) @ 7 p.m.

Pocahontas (2-4) @ Pendleton County (2-2) @ 7 p.m.

Shady Spring (2-2) vs. Midland Trail (2-2) @ 7:30 p.m.

Westside (2-1) @ Nicholas County (1-4)

Mt. View is scheduled to host River View on Friday but after a positive COVID-19 case at River View High School, according to Mt. View’s AD Mr. Barber they are working to still be able to play but no decision has been made at this time.

Wyoming East is scheduled to host Point Pleasant, but that could change after a positive COVID-19 case.

Cancelled games for week seven: